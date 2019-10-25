Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

BLK stock opened at $454.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $487.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

