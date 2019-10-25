Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Decreases Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,339 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of LM opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.