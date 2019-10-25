Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. 266,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,956. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.