Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $132.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other United Rentals news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

