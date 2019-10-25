Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

