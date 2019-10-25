Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,116,000 after buying an additional 151,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $203.06 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

