Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $799,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $172,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura set a $114.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.49.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.