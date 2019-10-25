GoHelpFund Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $50,426.00 and approximately $29,519.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00212433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01542392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00089984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

