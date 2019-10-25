Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,246.00

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,246 ($29.35) and last traded at GBX 2,166 ($28.30), with a volume of 2853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,072.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,006.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Go-Ahead Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

