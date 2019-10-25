GNC (NYSE:GNC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 129,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,041,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GNC by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GNC during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GNC during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GNC during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GNC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
