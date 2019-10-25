GNC (NYSE:GNC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 129,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,041,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get GNC alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GNC by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GNC during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GNC during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GNC during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GNC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.