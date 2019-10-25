Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 3,541,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $859.26 million, a P/E ratio of -72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

