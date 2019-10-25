GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $291.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $175,589.00 and $291.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,109.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.02040322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.02914170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00638031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00663226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00413367 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010896 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,529,027 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

