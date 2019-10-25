Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $12.10. Glanbia shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

