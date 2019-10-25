Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 91,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,999. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $247,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $100,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gladstone acquired 20,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $246,766.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,982.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

