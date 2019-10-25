Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) traded up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 72,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

