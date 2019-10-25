Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,400. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

