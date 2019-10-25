Gibson Capital LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

PNFP opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,687,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,041. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.