Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Shares Up 3.5%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Genfit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.