General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

Shares of GD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 711,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,761. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.