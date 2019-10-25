General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.54. 1,575,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,811. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

