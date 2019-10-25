General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Down 1.5%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 43,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 143,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative net margin of 305.78% and a negative return on equity of 502.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

