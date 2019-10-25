Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $421,679.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market cap of $421,679.00 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00222247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01593204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

