GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. GATX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

GATX stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday.

In other GATX news, VP James M. Conniff sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $288,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

