GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of GLOG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 298,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.10. GasLog has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog by 41.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in GasLog by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

