Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, 792,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 783,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $726.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $38,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $6,349,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

