GAPS Price Tops $6.49 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00083864 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $64.90 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00038051 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00102631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,787.62 or 1.00608340 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002541 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000607 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

