Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $822.00

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 822 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 193150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.58).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GYS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79.

In related news, insider Neil G. Goulden acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Gamesys Group Company Profile (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.