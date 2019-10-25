FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

