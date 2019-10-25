FY2020 EPS Estimates for Monro Inc Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRO. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Monro has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $639,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,433,277.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.