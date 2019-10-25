FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Amcor Limited ADS Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMCRY)

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor Limited ADS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Amcor Limited ADS has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

