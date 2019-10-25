FY2019 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $194.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,405 shares of company stock valued at $33,060,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

