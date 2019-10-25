FY2019 EPS Estimates for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Increased by Analyst

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

