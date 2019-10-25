FY2019 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Lowered by Northcoast Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:PPG opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

