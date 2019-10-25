FY2019 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreased by Analyst

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.00 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

