FY2019 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted by Analyst

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

ICBK stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.70.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,247 shares of company stock valued at $74,825 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

