FY2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reduced by Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Sunday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.49.

CNI opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $108,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,851 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $112,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

