FY2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.49.

NYSE CNI opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

