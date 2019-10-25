FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

