FY2019 Earnings Estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Issued By KeyCorp

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.35.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

