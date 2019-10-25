Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.80

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and traded as low as $25.00. Futura Medical shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 1,120,888 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.36.
About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)
Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.