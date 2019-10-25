Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.80

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and traded as low as $25.00. Futura Medical shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 1,120,888 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.36.

In related news, insider James Henry Barder sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £19,285 ($25,199.27).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.