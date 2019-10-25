FTB Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

