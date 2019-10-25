FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

