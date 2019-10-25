FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

