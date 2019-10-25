Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 772.10 ($10.09).

LON:FRES traded up GBX 25.60 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 681.40 ($8.90). The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 687 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 752.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40.

In related news, insider Charles Jacobs acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

