Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.71 ($91.52).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €59.34 ($69.00). 805,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a one year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.