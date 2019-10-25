Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €76.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €76.50 ($88.95) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.71 ($91.52).

ETR:FME opened at €58.98 ($68.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

