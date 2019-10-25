FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FreightCar America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.42. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

