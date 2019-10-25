Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 260,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.35.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

