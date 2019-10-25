Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $4,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Franco Nevada by 128.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Franco Nevada by 24.3% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 364,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of -0.03. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

