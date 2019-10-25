Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,940 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

UNM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

